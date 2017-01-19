Floyd Mayweather taunts Conor McGregor over net worth

Floyd Mayweather Jr. insists he wants to fight Conor McGregor, but the undefeated boxing champion is only going to do it if he is guaranteed a ton of money. Not only that, but Floyd wants to make significantly more for the fight than McGregor.

Mayweather said recently that he wants $100 million guaranteed and is willing to give McGregor $15 million. UFC president Dana White later chimed in by saying he would guarantee both fighters $25 million and then talk about how to split the pay-per-view money. Floyd thinks that’s laughable, and he mocked McGregor on social media Thursday to illustrate his point.

Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M. pic.twitter.com/07vaWF0hen — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 19, 2017

There’s no way to tell how accurate those net worth figures actually are, but we know one thing for certain — Mayweather is worth a heck of a lot more than McGregor.

Mayweather made $200 million for a six-fight contract he had with Showtime, and that didn’t include pay-per-view money. He reportedly made over $200 million for his fight with Manny Pacquiao alone, so why would he accept $25 million?

From a financial standpoint, McGregor has way more incentive to make the fight happen than Mayweather. There’s no way Floyd will agree to an even split, and who can blame him? McGregor can talk all the smack he wants and continue to make outlandish claims like these, but he’d have to check his ego before actual negotiations could begin.