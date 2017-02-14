Ad Unit
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Floyd Mayweather on Twitter shoots down fight rumor

February 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Floyd Mayweather conor Mcgregor

Floyd Mayweather Jr. went on Twitter Tuesday to shoot down a rumor that he is close to reaching an agreement to fight Conor McGregor.

Here’s the note sent from Mayweather’s account:

A report from The Sun that circulated on Tuesday said the two sides had agreed on a deal but were waiting on a third party that’s holding things up (likely the UFC). The speculation was kicked into a new gear when Stephen A. Smith said the fight was very close to happening.

Long seen as a publicity ploy from both sides to generate buzz, it now seems that a crossover boxing match is very much a possibility. McGregor facing Mayweather in his first career professional boxing fight sure would be a big stretch for him.


