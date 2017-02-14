Floyd Mayweather on Twitter shoots down fight rumor

Floyd Mayweather Jr. went on Twitter Tuesday to shoot down a rumor that he is close to reaching an agreement to fight Conor McGregor.

Here’s the note sent from Mayweather’s account:

A report from The Sun that circulated on Tuesday said the two sides had agreed on a deal but were waiting on a third party that’s holding things up (likely the UFC). The speculation was kicked into a new gear when Stephen A. Smith said the fight was very close to happening.

Long seen as a publicity ploy from both sides to generate buzz, it now seems that a crossover boxing match is very much a possibility. McGregor facing Mayweather in his first career professional boxing fight sure would be a big stretch for him.