Floyd Mayweather wants to make Conor McGregor fight happen

Floyd Mayweather expressed extreme interest in making a fight with Conor McGregor happen while speaking with Showtime for an interview on Friday.

Mayweather was in Temecula, Calif. for a fight card his company was promoting that was televised on Showtime. While in attendance, he spoke with Showtime and was asked about facing McGregor. Mayweather praised McGregor in order to hype up a potential fight between them:

“They keep throwing the Conor McGregor name out there. Conor McGregor: I’m here, let’s make it happen,” said Mayweather.

Mayweather was then asked why boxing fans should believe McGregor, who is an MMA fighter, could actually give the 49-0 Mayweather a good fight.

“Every time Conor McGregor goes out there and competes and wins, he does it standing up. When Conor McGregor did lose, he lost on the ground. He didn’t lose standing up. So he’s a hell of a fighter and he’s a very tough competitor, and he has the will to win,” said Mayweather.

He then dismissed the notion that McGregor wouldn’t be dangerous with larger boxing gloves.

“UFC gloves are no different from boxing gloves — they’re just a little bit smaller. If a guy has power, a guy has power. And Conor McGregor has power.”

Mayweather said that the important thing is for McGregor to receive permission from the UFC, with whom he’s under contract, in order to fight.

“Once Conor McGregor speaks with the UFC and his bosses, then we can make it happen.”

Mayweather was also asked how much he would want in order to fight McGregor, but he’s already answered that question.