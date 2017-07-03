Ad Unit
Monday, July 3, 2017

Jeff Horn shrugs off critics after controversial win over Manny Pacquiao

July 3, 2017
by Grey Papke

Manny Pacquiao Jeff Horn

Jeff Horn beat Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight world title in a controversial decision, with many analysts and fans believing he didn’t deserve his victory.

Horn himself is simply shrugging those criticisms off.

“There will always be a backlash where people say I got lucky, or whatever. There will always be the naysayers saying I didn’t win the fight, but I felt like I won the fight,” Horn said Monday, via ESPN. “Everyone has a right to their opinion. I’m sure I’ve [gained] a lot more fans over there than I’ve lost.”

Horn is obviously free to revel in his victory, but a lot of people think something fishy went on in the scoring of that fight. Still, he was declared the winner — what else is he supposed to say?


Comments

