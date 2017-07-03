Jeff Horn shrugs off critics after controversial win over Manny Pacquiao

Jeff Horn beat Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight world title in a controversial decision, with many analysts and fans believing he didn’t deserve his victory.

Horn himself is simply shrugging those criticisms off.

“There will always be a backlash where people say I got lucky, or whatever. There will always be the naysayers saying I didn’t win the fight, but I felt like I won the fight,” Horn said Monday, via ESPN. “Everyone has a right to their opinion. I’m sure I’ve [gained] a lot more fans over there than I’ve lost.”

Horn is obviously free to revel in his victory, but a lot of people think something fishy went on in the scoring of that fight. Still, he was declared the winner — what else is he supposed to say?