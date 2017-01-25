Ad Unit
Kell Brook, Amir Khan trade Twitter trash talk over fight

by Larry Brown

Kell Brook and Amir Khan have been trading trash talk on Twitter the past few days about whether or not they will fight.

Khan said in a recent interview that he offered to fight Brook but that Brook is passing up the opportunity. Brook countered on Twitter saying that is not the case.

The issue here is money. Brook is a title holder and wants closer to a 50/50 split rather than the 70/30 Khan is offering. Brook’s promoter said as much publicly:

Brook then came back on Wednesday and said it should be the winner getting the larger stake:

We’ll see whether the two sides agree to a match. Khan is 31-4 and has not fought since losing to Canelo Alvarez last May. Brook is 36-1, with his only defeat coming at the hands of GGG in September.


