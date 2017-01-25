Kell Brook, Amir Khan trade Twitter trash talk over fight

Kell Brook and Amir Khan have been trading trash talk on Twitter the past few days about whether or not they will fight.

Khan said in a recent interview that he offered to fight Brook but that Brook is passing up the opportunity. Brook countered on Twitter saying that is not the case.

Don't believe what you hear from that "wanker" I'm pretty sure everyone in the knows i want the fight! — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) January 23, 2017

@SpecialKBrook I'm this guy below! Now get the [email protected] in the que. fight your mandatory for $1m

My offers to to good. Take it or leave it! pic.twitter.com/yeJklPWw42 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) January 23, 2017

@amirkingkhan Sorry – I was getting you confused with this guy pic.twitter.com/8ldGrLwiHL — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) January 23, 2017

The issue here is money. Brook is a title holder and wants closer to a 50/50 split rather than the 70/30 Khan is offering. Brook’s promoter said as much publicly:

He is correct – at 70-30 we don't want the fight https://t.co/atpaLH8q8j — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 23, 2017

@EddieHearn u was happy we offered KB more money to fight then GGG fight he got £2.4m for GGG. I offered more as a guarantee so forget the % — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) January 23, 2017

Brook then came back on Wednesday and said it should be the winner getting the larger stake:

70% to winner 30% to loser put your money were your mouth is! — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) January 25, 2017

We’ll see whether the two sides agree to a match. Khan is 31-4 and has not fought since losing to Canelo Alvarez last May. Brook is 36-1, with his only defeat coming at the hands of GGG in September.