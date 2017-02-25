Ad Unit
Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan agree to fight April 23

February 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Manny Pacquiao

Amir Khan is finally getting the super fight he’s been chasing after for years.

Both Manny Pacquiao and Khan announced on Twitter Saturday night that they have agreed to terms to fight on April 23. Pac-Man said on Twitter that this was the fight the fans wanted.

What does Pacquiao mean when he says it’s what the fans wanted? He posted a Twitter poll two weeks ago asking fans to vote for one of four people they wanted him to face. The choices were Khan, Jeff Horn, Bud Crawford and Kell Brook. Khan received 48 percent of the nearly 45,000 votes.

Pacquiao’s adviser, who had been negotiating the fight, was looking at Abu Dhabi or Dubai as the potential fight location.

Pacquiao, 38, is 59-6-2 in his career and has won two in a row since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015, when he claimed he fought with a severely injured shoulder. Khan, 30, is 31-4 and coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez in May, though he won his five previous fights.

Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines and can only fight when the senate is not in session.


