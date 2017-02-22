Manny Pacquiao in negotiations to fight Amir Khan

My, my, my, how times have changed.

After dismissing Amir Khan for years, Manny Pacquiao announced on Wednesday that he is in talks to fight the Brit.

My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcement coming soon. #TeamPacquiao pic.twitter.com/nW5jpmwVJs — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 23, 2017

Khan has long pushed for fights against Floyd Mayweather and Pacquiao, but neither materialized. It always seemed like he was Charlie Brown only to have the football pulled out from him as he was about to kick the ball.

Back in 2015, he thought he was going to fight Pacquiao, but Manny fought Timothy Bradley instead. Then last July, Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum absolutely crushed Khan by dismissing his ability to draw fans.

Despite Arum being dismissive of Khan, it looks like he’s going to be eating his words. Pac-Man has won two in a row since his 2015 loss to Mayweather, while King Khan is coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez in May. Khan had won five in a row prior to that defeat and is 31-4 in his career.