Manny Pacquiao trying to bait Conor McGregor into fighting him

Manny Pacquiao recognizes that Conor McGregor presents a great opportunity for a payday in the boxing ring, so of course he’s trying to make a matchup between them happen. And he’s decided to take to social media to try and bait the popular Irish fighter into a match.

Pacquiao on Thursday posted the same photo of McGregor to his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He also added the same caption to both.

Note the hashtag he used. “Realboxingmatch” seems to be a baiting term, as if the fight with Floyd Mayweather wasn’t real. He also used a #2018 hashtag, implying he wants to fight next year.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC in over a year, but all signs point to him returning to MMA rather than boxing. And if he does return to boxing, McGregor probably would want a rematch with Mayweather rather than anything else.

As for Pac-Man, he’s still one of the biggest names in boxing even though he’s 38 and has lost four fights since 2012. He was supposed to face Jeff Horn in a rematch this month, but that fell through.