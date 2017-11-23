Manny Pacquiao trying to bait Conor McGregor into fighting him
Manny Pacquiao recognizes that Conor McGregor presents a great opportunity for a payday in the boxing ring, so of course he’s trying to make a matchup between them happen. And he’s decided to take to social media to try and bait the popular Irish fighter into a match.
Pacquiao on Thursday posted the same photo of McGregor to his Twitter and Instagram accounts. He also added the same caption to both.
Happy Thanksgiving @TheNotoriousMMA Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018 pic.twitter.com/3ze20fZgpe
— Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) November 23, 2017
Note the hashtag he used. “Realboxingmatch” seems to be a baiting term, as if the fight with Floyd Mayweather wasn’t real. He also used a #2018 hashtag, implying he wants to fight next year.
McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC in over a year, but all signs point to him returning to MMA rather than boxing. And if he does return to boxing, McGregor probably would want a rematch with Mayweather rather than anything else.
As for Pac-Man, he’s still one of the biggest names in boxing even though he’s 38 and has lost four fights since 2012. He was supposed to face Jeff Horn in a rematch this month, but that fell through.