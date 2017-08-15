Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn rematch close to happening

A rematch of the fight nobody asked for is apparently close to happening.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told The Vertical’s Chris Mannix that a rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn is nearly agreed upon.

Bob Arum tells Y! that they "are pretty much there" on Pacquiao-Horn rematch. Site–somewhere in Australia–still to be determined. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) August 16, 2017

Horn won the July fight between the two in Australia by an extremely controversial unanimous decision. In response to the controversy, Arum says he wants more neutral judges.

Arum asked @WorldBoxingOrg to submit judges names to "be fully vetted by both sides." Says he wants all neutral judges for the rematch. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) August 16, 2017

Arum said earlier this month that Pacquiao wanted the rematch. There are discussions about the fight taking place in Australia again, this time in November. Arum also plans to have the fight air on ESPN again.

If Pacquiao does agree to a rematch — something for which he has the contractual right — he would be going against his trainer Freddie Roach’s desire to see the boxer retire.