Manny Pacquiao initiated talks with Conor McGregor about fight

Manny Pacquiao said on Friday that his camp has had talks with Conor McGregor about arranging a fight, though any report suggesting a deal is imminent would be inaccurate.

Pacquiao spoke with the AFP, which reports that the Filipino fighter says he would have no problem facing McGregor.

“If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us,” Pacquiao told AFP. He also said that his camp had initiated talks but nothing has gone beyond that.

“We have not yet had any follow-up conversations,” he said.

All this means is that Pac-Man is on the long list of folks in the fight game who would love a shot at McGregor. And why is that? A fight with McGregor would promise a huge payday and tons of exposure for all involved.

McGregor really is in control of all situations. He said he wants to fight in 2018, but he cautioned that he has to be paid what he feels he deserves. He might only be able to find the payday he wants in a boxing ring. And when it comes to boxing, Pacquiao is one of the fighters who would make sense as an opponent.

The ball is really in McGregor’s court as far as his future goes.