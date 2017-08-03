Mayweather asked athletic commission about fighting McGregor in 8-ounce gloves

Floyd Mayweather’s team has inquired with the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) about the possibility of fighting Conor McGregor later this month in 8-ounce gloves.

10-ounce gloves are typically required by the NAC for boxing fights taking place at greater than 135 pounds, while MMA uses 4-ounce gloves. The weight of the gloves became a talking point between the two men recently, leading Mayweather to suggest on Instagram the possibility of fighting in 8-ounce gloves.

That wasn’t just talk coming from Mayweather’s camp. MMA Fighting reported Wednesday that Mayweather Promotions reached out to the state athletic commission about wearing 8-ounce gloves.

NAC does consider 8-ounce gloves for fights taking place between 135-147 pounds. The Mayweather-McGregor fight will be at 154 pounds, so if they want to use 8-ounce gloves in the bout, they would have to state their case at an NAC meeting, director Bob Bennett told MMA Fighting.

“They would have to come before the commission and articulate why they should be permitted to have their fight using 8-ounce gloves,” Bennett told MMA Fighting. “The chairman (Anthony Marnell) and commissioners would make the determination with the health and safety of the fighters being the number-one priority.”

The two men are set to face off on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Mayweather is willing to make a concession like this, that should stand as another example of how confident he is about winning.