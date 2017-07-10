Mayweather-McGregor pay-per-view details announced ahead of press tour

The fighters will embark on a four-city press tour starting Tuesday in Los Angeles. Ahead of the tour, Showtime announced pay-per-view details Monday.

Watching the fight will cost $99.95 for HD or $89.99 for standard definition. This was the expected rate; it matches the cost of the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight in 2015. 4.6 million people bought the rights to view that fight.

The @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA pay per view price will be $89.95 — same as the Pacquiao fight – $10 more for HD. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) July 10, 2017

The Los Angeles press conference will stream live on YouTube (you can watch it at this link) tomorrow at 5 p.m. EST.

Going back to Cali. pic.twitter.com/5XbYzTLnfh — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2017

Ticket prices will reportedly be announced soon.