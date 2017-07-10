Ad Unit
Mayweather-McGregor pay-per-view details announced ahead of press tour

July 10, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

The long-anticipated Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor boxing match is finally happening. The crossover martial arts match will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Aug. 26.

The fighters will embark on a four-city press tour starting Tuesday in Los Angeles. Ahead of the tour, Showtime announced pay-per-view details Monday.

Watching the fight will cost $99.95 for HD or $89.99 for standard definition. This was the expected rate; it matches the cost of the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight in 2015. 4.6 million people bought the rights to view that fight.

The Los Angeles press conference will stream live on YouTube (you can watch it at this link) tomorrow at 5 p.m. EST.

Ticket prices will reportedly be announced soon.


