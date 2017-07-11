McGregor wore ‘f–k you’ suit to press conference with Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor kicked off their press tour on Tuesday and the latter made quite the fashion statement.

Ahead of their August 26 fight, Mayweather and McGregor will embark on a tour that started in Los Angeles and will also take them to Toronto, Brooklyn, and London. At Staples center on Tuesday, the two fighters traded verbal jabs to the delight of the crowd. McGregor also had something to say with his suit, which had the phrase “f–k you” stitched on it. Take a look below.

Well, alright then.

With three more stops to go, there’s no telling what we will see or hear next. McGregor has already told Mayweather to dance for him, which didn’t go over too well. What happens between now and the bout may end up being better than the fight itself.