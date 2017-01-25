Oscar De La Hoya reportedly arrested for DUI

Oscar De La Hoya was arrested for driving while under the influence in California Tuesday night, according to a report.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that De La Hoya was pulled over for speeding in a Land Rover at around 2 a.m. in Pasadena. Officers suspected he had been drinking, and the 43-year-old reportedly “bombed a series of field sobriety tests” before being arrested for DUI.

De La Hoya has had well-publicized struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in the past, and he has been to rehab multiple times. He went to rehab in 2013 not long after Floyd Mayweather Jr. took a cruel shot at the former champion on social media.

De La Hoya had a record of 39-6 in his boxing career, which ended in 2008. He is still heavily involved with the sport and represents Canelo Alvarez and other fighters through his promotion company Golden Boy Promotions.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports