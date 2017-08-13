Ad Unit
Paulie Malignaggi blasts Dana White over McGregor footage

August 13, 2017
by Larry Brown

Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi has essentially declared war on Conor McGregor and his team, and that war extended to Dana White recently.

Malignaggi has been on a rampage ever since leaving his role as a sparring partner for McGregor a week and a half ago.

Malignaggi, a former boxing champion, went to Las Vegas to help McGregor train for his Aug. 26 bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. But he grew upset over the many ways he felt McGregor’s people used him as a pawn in a marketing game. He blasted White after feeling the UFC boss was doing the same thing.

On Friday night, White shared footage from McGregor’s sparring session with Malignaggi. Sharing the videos was a clear attempt by White to legitimize McGregor as a boxing opponent for Mayweather.

Here are the clips:

Malignaggi, who had been screaming for footage of the entire sparring to be released, had his complaints about the videos shared by White.

Malignaggi claims the videos are heavily edited to make McGregor look good. He says they represent what he’s said all along, that McGregor won two rounds in their sparring session (the 11th and 12th) and that’s where the footage comes from. He also insists he was pushed down by McGregor, not knocked down in the clip where he hits the canvas.

Malignaggi also sent a tweet to White in which he called the UFC boss many names and accused him of being two-faced.

There has been so much beef between Malignaggi and McGregor that many are calling for those two to fight next. Honestly, that might be an even more entertaining boxing match.

