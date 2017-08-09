Sparring partner details Floyd Mayweather’s interesting fight preparation strategy

Floyd Mayweather is now less than three weeks away from his megafight with Conor McGregor, and former welterweight champion Zab Judah knows that Mayweather is in the midst of an intensive preparation process.

In a feature by Dotun Akintoye of ESPN that was published on Wednesday, Judah, a longtime sparring partner of Mayweather’s, told a great story about how Money May prepares for bouts.

“He studies your background down to your kids, your wife, who your mama is, who your daddy is,” said Judah. “He doesn’t watch fights; he prepares for the person. Sometimes when you learn the person, you don’t have to learn how they fight.”

For his part, Judah has dined on both ends of the table, having lost to Mayweather via unanimous decision back in 2006. As for McGregor, he has already provided Mayweather with plenty of material, so August 26 is sure to offer us a compelling psychological battle in addition to a physical one.