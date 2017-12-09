Boxer Stephen Smith nearly has ear torn off during fight

A boxing match was stopped on Saturday night after one of the fighters was unable to continue because his ear was nearly torn off.

Stephen Smith had a nasty cut down his left ear that was causing heavy bleeding and needed some medical attention. His fight with Francisco Vargas at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas had to be stopped after the ninth round because of the cut. Afterwards, Smith headed to the hospital to receive stitches to sew his ear back together.

Stephen Smith heading straight to hospital to have his ear stitched – we'll update ASAP @SkySportsBoxing @HBOboxing @EddieHearn — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 10, 2017

Because of the stoppage due to the cut, they went to the judges’ cards to see who was ahead in the fight at the time of the stoppage to determine the winner. Vargas was declared the winner by technical unanimous decision.

Here’s a look at his dangling ear, if you’re so brave.

in other boxing news, Stephen Smith's ear is barely attached to his head still

pic.twitter.com/vH3Ke0vguB — Uncle Jaye (@JayeDoe) December 10, 2017

Holy crap! what the frig happened to his ear! Stephen Smith vs Francisco Vargas @HBO @HBOboxing pic.twitter.com/tmw1Abllpl — Brian Gramo (@briangramo) December 10, 2017

Smith wanting to fight with a ripped ear came the same night Guillermo Rigondeaux quit against Vasyl Lomachenko, setting off angry comparisons from fans about their respective toughness.