Ex-UFC fighter Tim Hague reportedly brain dead after knockout

Former UFC fighter Tim Hague was knocked out in the second round of his boxing match against Adam Braidwood Friday night, and he has reportedly been left brain dead and in critical condition.

MMA reporter Mike Russell revealed on Saturday that Hague suffered a seizure in the locker room and went into a coma. The 33-year-old was then transported to a hospital to undergo emergency surgery.

Thoughts with ex-UFC HW Tim Hague who was KO'ed in a boxing match in Edmonton last night. Seizure in the dressing room and is now in a coma. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) June 17, 2017

Sources in contact with teammates at the hospital tell me Hague was declared brain dead 2 hrs ago. Such a tragedy. Thoughts with his family. — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) June 17, 2017

Here’s a video of the knockout:

¡TREMENDO! El ex UFC Tim Hague, debutó anoche en el boxeo vs Braidwood y tras ser noqueado sufrió muerte cerebral. pic.twitter.com/qXBwNWnnBL — Toque Sports (@ToqueSports) June 18, 2017

Russell noted that Hague was knocked down twice in the fight prior to being defeated, and there’s some question about whether or not the referee should have stepped in. Jackie Neil, Hague’s sister, told SportsNet.ca that her brother was still in critical condition as of Saturday night.

Hague, whose first UFC fight was in 2009, has been knocked out numerous times in his career. Unfortunately, he is the second boxer we have seen in a week who suffered a traumatic injury in the ring. Here’s hoping a miracle comes Hague’s way.