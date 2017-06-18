Tim Hague dies after injuries caused by knockout

Former UFC fighter Tim Hague died Sunday after sustaining traumatic injuries when he was knocked out in a boxing match on Friday night.

Hague’s family revealed in a statement that the 34-year-old has passed away.

“It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today,” the statement read, via Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com. “He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him with so greatly. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Hague, who had five UFC fights from 2009 to 2011, was knocked out in the second round by Adam Braidwood. He reportedly suffered a seizure in the locker room and was transported to a hospital, where he was in critical condition until Sunday. You can see a video of the knockout here.