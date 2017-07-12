Drake shows support for Conor McGregor, opens Toronto press conference raucously

The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor tour made a stop in Great White North Wednesday night. And what is an event in Toronto without a Drake appearance?

Drake greeted McGregor before the press conference. The two looked friendly, sharing a hug.

“It’s good to be in your city,” McGregor told the rapper.

Drake looked equally pleased to see McGregor.

SandhuMMA: (VIDEO) Drake meets Conor McGregor backstage of the Toronto stop of the #MayMacWordTour. pic.twitter.com/dDzmDn90Jy — UFC MMA BOXING News (@UFC_MMA_Boxing_) July 12, 2017

Drake also spent some time conversing with UFC President Dana White.

The Boss @DanaWhite & Drizzy @Drake w/ a quick chat backstage before Day of #MayMacWorldTour in the 6ix pic.twitter.com/9xU2Nhz42D — UFC (@ufc) July 12, 2017

“I wanted to see my guy do his thing … you know who I have (winning the fight),” Drake told White.

Drake also opened the press conference festivities and hyped up the crowd.

Drake kicking off the Mayweather vs. McGregor conference in TO. "Lets get into this shit!!!!" pic.twitter.com/u8fLvIT8pp — ThatRihannaflex (@OshynForever) July 12, 2017

The fighters will continue their tour in New York City Thursday and London Friday.