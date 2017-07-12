Ad Unit
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Drake shows support for Conor McGregor, opens Toronto press conference raucously

July 12, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor tour made a stop in Great White North Wednesday night. And what is an event in Toronto without a Drake appearance?

Drake greeted McGregor before the press conference. The two looked friendly, sharing a hug.

“It’s good to be in your city,” McGregor told the rapper.

Drake looked equally pleased to see McGregor.

Drake also spent some time conversing with UFC President Dana White.

“I wanted to see my guy do his thing … you know who I have (winning the fight),” Drake told White.

Drake also opened the press conference festivities and hyped up the crowd.

The fighters will continue their tour in New York City Thursday and London Friday.


