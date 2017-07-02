Twitter rages after awful Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn decision
The unanimous decision that gave Jeff Horn a shocking win over Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane on Sunday was met with outrage from most sports fans who watched the fight.
Pacquiao seemed to dominate and even outlanded Horn 2-to-1 on punches, yet all three judges had Horn winning things, including one who scored it 117-111 in favor of Horn.
Take a look at these stats and tell me if the judges got something wrong:
Final punch statistics favored Manny Pacquiao, but Jeff Horn won WBO welterweight championship #PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/ZxMIeH88hU
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 2, 2017
The guy on the right won. pic.twitter.com/nddfFYOZwC
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 2, 2017
Most people felt Pac-Man got robbed, and they raged on Twitter. Here’s a look at the reaction:
Boxing is a joke, and it proves it again tonight. Are you kidding me with those scorecards?#joke #rigged
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 2, 2017
117-111 on one card??? What fight was that judge watching. Bradley jinx again. #UFC #
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 2, 2017
#PacquiaoHorn pic.twitter.com/i1oqnD74Q2
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 2, 2017
Yooooo I'm done with boxing
— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) July 2, 2017
Corruption at its finest
— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) July 2, 2017
Boxing is wack!!!! Pac-man got robbed again…This is why MMA is so big now..SMH
— Chauncey Billups (@1MrBigShot) July 2, 2017
Manny Pacquiao robbed again!! Good, grief, boxing
— Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 2, 2017
OMG!!!!!!!! HOME COOKING!!!!!!!! I am dying
— BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) July 2, 2017
disgraceful disgusting robbery and I'm going to break a window.
— JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) July 2, 2017
That's the kind of thing that hurts boxing's reputation. Literally nobody except the judges in Australia had Jeff Horn winning.
— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 2, 2017
Someone needs to call the police on that 117-111 score #PacquiaoHorn
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 2, 2017
Pacquiao has now been on the losing end of two of the worst boxing decisions of the past five years.