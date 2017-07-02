Ad Unit
Sunday, July 2, 2017

Twitter rages after awful Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn decision

July 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Manny Pacquiao Jeff Horn

The unanimous decision that gave Jeff Horn a shocking win over Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane on Sunday was met with outrage from most sports fans who watched the fight.

Pacquiao seemed to dominate and even outlanded Horn 2-to-1 on punches, yet all three judges had Horn winning things, including one who scored it 117-111 in favor of Horn.

Take a look at these stats and tell me if the judges got something wrong:

Most people felt Pac-Man got robbed, and they raged on Twitter. Here’s a look at the reaction:

Pacquiao has now been on the losing end of two of the worst boxing decisions of the past five years.


