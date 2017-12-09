Vasyl Lomachenko has awesome new nickname after making Rigondeaux quit

Not only is Vasyl Lomachenko a bad man in the ring, but he also is an ace marketer.

Lomachenko fought previously unbeaten Guillermo Rigondeaux on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York and won after Rigo quit following the sixth round, citing a hand injury.

Lomachenko is now 10-1 with eight knockouts, but the crazy thing is he’s now won four fights in a row by making his opponent quit. That gave way to Lomachenko’s new nickname.

After the fight, Lomachenko said on ESPN that his new nickname should be “No Mas Chenko.”

No mas, of course, means “no more” in Spanish. That’s the phrase a frustrated Roberto Duran famously said when he quit during his second fight with Sugar Ray Leonard.

Rigondeaux, who is now 17-1, said after the fight that he injured his hand in the second round and could no longer continue. He was complimentary of Lomachenko, saying he is “very technical, very quick, very explosive.”

And now we clearly know that Lomachenko’s special talent is being able to make opponents quit during fights.