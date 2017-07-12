New video reveals Mayweather-McGregor conversation during tense showdown

Yesterday, the two took part in the first of four pre-fight press conferences, with this one taking place in Los Angeles. As expected, the hyped-up event was thrilling, and the two talked ample amounts of trash.

One video showed them barking in each other’s faces, but we couldn’t tell what they were saying. Now, thanks to Dana White’s video blog, we have an idea of the words the two fighters exchanged. Go to the 7:59 mark of the below video to see the showdown.

The exchange is hilarious and fascinating, from McGregor promising to “bounce” Mayweather’s “head off the canvas” to Mayweather saying McGregor won’t make it out of the first round.

Thanks to Complex for transcribing the exchange.

Mayweather: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah…

McGregor: Look in my eye. I’m gonna bounce your head off the canvas.

Mayweather: Okay.

McGregor: I’ll bounce your head off the canvas.

Mayweather: Okay, okay.

McGregor: That’s what I do. One shot. One shot is all it takes, man. Anywhere on the dome. Anywhere on the dome!

Mayweather: Not me, not me, not me.

McGregor: Keep your gloves up, too. I break the guard.

Mayweather: Not me, not me.

McGregor: My shots break the guard.

Mayweather: We’ll see. We’ll see.

McGregor: My shots break the guard.

Mayweather: (inaudible)

McGregor: You ain’t got s***. You ain’t got s***.

Mayweather: Hard work. (to White) I ain’t gonna disrespect, man.

White: Alright, alright. I get nervous.

Mayweather: Easy work. Easy work. Easy work. Easy work.

McGregor: Four rounds and you’re unconscious.

Mayweather: You ain’t making it out of the first round. Keep talking.

McGregor: Yeah, right. Yeah, right. You ain’t knocked nobody out in about 20 years, mother****er.

Mayweather: You’re right, you’re right.

McGregor: Real fists. Real fists. Real fists. Them hands sore already? Do they hurt more in the cold? Do they hurt more in the cold? Make sure you get them massaged out. Make sure you get them little paws massaged out.

Mayweather: (inaudible)

McGregor: If this was a real fight, you’re dead already. If this was a real fight, you’re dead in 20 seconds. Twenty seconds and I smash you within an inch of your life.

Mayweather: Just show up. Just show up. Just show up! Just show up. Just show up. Just show up.

McGregor: I’m here. I’m right here. I’m right here.

Mayweather: I’m gonna light your a** up.

McGregor: You ain’t gonna do s*** .

The fight will air on Showtime. You can see pay-per-view details here.