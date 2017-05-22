Ex-motorcycle champion Nicky Hayden dies after collision in Italy

Nicky Hayden, an American who won the MotoGP title in 2006, has died at the age of 35.

The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital announced on Monday that Hayden had succumbed to injuries sustained last week after he was struck by a vehicle in Italy while training on his bicycle. Hospital officials say Hayden had suffered “severe cerebral damage and a serious polytrauma,” also known as multiple traumatic injuries, as a result of the collision.

“The medical college has confirmed the death of the patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, recovering from Wednesday May 17 in a hospital intensive care unit of Cesena Bufalini as a result of serious multiple injuries occurred on that date.”

After being transferred to the hospital and put into the ICU, Hayden was placed in a medically-induced coma as doctors worked to save his life. Several family members, including his mother and brother, were flown from the United States to be at his bedside.

Hayden was ranked 13th in the Superbike standings this season while competing for the Red Bull Honda team.