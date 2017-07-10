Joey Logano reveals gender of baby by doing doughnuts in Mustang (Video)

To reveal the gender of their baby, Joey and Brittany Logano chose a method that is about the best way possible considering Joey drives cars for a living.

On Monday, Logano posted a video to his Twitter account of him driving a Mustang doing doughnuts. The smoke from the tires was eventually visibly blue, indicating the couple will soon welcome a boy into the world. Afterward, both emerged to applause from those on hand to watch. Take a look below.

Congrats to the Loganos!

Logano is currently 12th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings with 471 points through 18 races. He was one win and seven top 5 finishes.