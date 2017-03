This Kyle Busch, Joey Logano fight was pretty intense (Video)

Kyle Busch went after Joey Logano on pit road in Las Vegas after getting wrecked, and the result was a pretty awesome fight.

Jeff Gluck got this great video of Busch, one of the bigger hot-heads on the circuit, marching towards Logano’s team and decking the driver. He ends up on the ground and stomped a little and emerges with a bloody forehead:

This video from FOX shows what happened on the track leading to Logano being wrecked.