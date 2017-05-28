Scott Dixon involved in horrific crash at Indy 500 (Video)

Just over 50 laps into Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, Scott Dixon was involved in one of the most horrific auto racing crashes in recent memory. And perhaps most amazingly, he walked away with no serious injuries.

After hitting the wall in Turn 1 and then colliding with the car of Jay Howard, Dixon’s car disintegrated with the rear half ripping off from the front and the remainder being thrown into the SAFER barrier/fence before flipping over various times and eventually coming to a sliding stop.

Oh my god it’s incredible that Scott Dixon is OK. pic.twitter.com/2nA1DRIIRo — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 28, 2017

Although both Howard and Dixon were able to walk away with no serious injuries, a photographer on the infield was taken to the infield medical center for treatment. No other spectators were reported to have suffered an injury.

The red flag was waived bringing a temporary stop the race because of a hole made in the safety fencing.