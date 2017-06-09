Luke Heimlich will not start Game 1 of super regional

Oregon State has decided to make a change to their pitching rotation in light of the explosive story released on Thursday regarding top pitcher Luke Heimlich.

Heimlich, who is the Beavers’ ace and leads the NCAA with a 0.76 ERA, was revealed on Thursday to be a sex offender. The news was reported by The Oregonian, which said Heimlich was picked up because he failed to register in Oregon as a sex offender.

The southpaw, now a college junior, pleaded guilty when he was 15 to one count of felony molestation of a family member. He molested the girl on two occasions when he was a teenager. She was 4 and 6 years old at the times.

Oregon State head coach Pat Casey did not indicate Thursday whether Heimlich would start Game 1 of the super regional against Vanderbilt, but ESPN reported Friday afternoon that the Beavers will start Jake Thompson instead. Thompson is 13-0 with a 1.30 ERA this season.

Casey discussed his rotation on Thursday and said there was still a possibility Heimlich would pitch.

Heimlich was considered a potential late first, early-second round pick in the upcoming MLB draft, but one team has already removed him from their board in light of the news.