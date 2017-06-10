Oregon State coach vouches for Luke Heimlich’s character

As controversy continues to surround Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich, his coach vouched for his character.

On Friday, Oregon State coach Pat Casey said it would be Heimlich’s decision if he was going to pitch against Vanderbilt in the College World Series, before sticking up for the pitcher.

“I can just tell you that he is a fine young man and for every second that he’s been on this campus, on and off the field, he’s been a first-class individual, someone that his family should be proud of, the community should be proud of, our team is proud of,” Casey said, via Adam Sparks of the Tennessean. “I believe in Luke.”

One team has already taken Heimlich off their draft board after a history of child molestation came to light. The Beavers, apparently, are willing to look the other way if Heimlich wants to pitch.