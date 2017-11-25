Alabama basketball forced to play four-on-five after series of ejections

The Iron Bowl was exciting and dramatic, but there was another Alabama sports team that had a rather heated Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide met the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a basketball game that got little attention — but a wild brawl ensued that left Alabama with only five eligible players.

Things apparently got started when Minnesota’s Nate Mason talked trash, inciting a few Alabama players — which led to the entire Crimson Tide bench coming onto the floor.

This isn't the the Iron Bowl but Alabama and Minnesota had to be separated just now after Nate Mason was ejected for talking smack. Avery Johnson, Collin Sexton also T'ed up. pic.twitter.com/r04ERhScGA — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 25, 2017

Alabama's entire bench got ejected for leaving the bench. They have five guys for the rest of the game. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) November 25, 2017

To make matters worse, with eleven whole minutes left, Alabama’s Dazon Ingram fouled out, leaving the Tide with four eligible players.

UPDATE: Dazon Ingram just fouled out. So Alabama is playing four on five for the final 11 minutes of the game — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) November 25, 2017

Meanwhile Alabama playing shorthanded after the rest of the team has been disqualified pic.twitter.com/dblDzVyzAc — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 25, 2017

Between this and the Iron Bowl result, it’s not exactly a day to remember for Alabama athletics.