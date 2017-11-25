pixel 1
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Alabama basketball forced to play four-on-five after series of ejections

November 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Iron Bowl was exciting and dramatic, but there was another Alabama sports team that had a rather heated Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide met the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a basketball game that got little attention — but a wild brawl ensued that left Alabama with only five eligible players.

Things apparently got started when Minnesota’s Nate Mason talked trash, inciting a few Alabama players — which led to the entire Crimson Tide bench coming onto the floor.

To make matters worse, with eleven whole minutes left, Alabama’s Dazon Ingram fouled out, leaving the Tide with four eligible players.

Between this and the Iron Bowl result, it’s not exactly a day to remember for Alabama athletics.

