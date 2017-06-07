Arizona president: Ohio State will hire Sean Miller ‘over my dead body’

If Ohio State wants to hire Sean Miller, it sounds like they’re going to have a heck of a time making it happen.

New University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins had a firm message for the Buckeyes if they were eyeing the coach: hands off.

“The Ohio State University is great university, but they are not going to get Coach Miller,” Robbins told Anne Ryman of the Arizona Republic. “They will have to come over me to get him, as the saying goes, over my dead body.”

Robbins made clear that, if the Buckeyes did make a run at Miller, he would step in to try to keep him on board.

“I just think he is a quality guy,” Robbins said. “I will do everything in my power to try to convince him to stay.”

The Buckeyes are looking for a coach after Thad Matta’s abrupt departure. Miller has been linked as a potential target, but there is not yet any indication that Ohio State will try to pursue him yet.