Baker Mayfield tells Kansas fans to ‘cheer on basketball’ (Video)

Baker Mayfield let Kansas fans have it during Oklahoma’s relatively easy victory over the Jayhawks.

Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and Kansas got off to an interesting start when members of the Jayhawks team refused to shake the hand of Mayfield. Then he got in the face of a Kansas player after the coin toss.

Not surprisingly, once the game got underway, the Sooners faced little resistance on their way to a 41-3 victory. During the contest, Mayfield not only gave it to the Jayhawks in the form of three touchdown passes, he also let fans have it as well. On the sideline, he could be heard telling fans to go “cheer on basketball.”

Here's the Baker Mayfield comment on Basketball earlier. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/O0wpgOSnIz — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 18, 2017

Kansas has, of course, been a perennial powerhouse in men’s college basketball over the years. On the football field, they haven’t had the same track record and Mayfield took full advantage of the opportunity to remind everyone.

Mayfield came into the game as perhaps the frontrunner for this year’s Heisman Trophy. His performance against Kansas didn’t do anything to hurt those chances. However, Mayfield was roundly criticized for extracurricular activities like this (and a crotch grab) that will likely result in a apology at a later date.