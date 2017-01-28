Bill Self: Carlton Bragg suspension unrelated to ongoing rape investigation

The abrupt suspension of Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. is not related to an ongoing investigation of an alleged rape that took place in the men’s basketball team dorm, according to coach Bill Self.

Bragg was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules that, according to coach Bill Self, is “not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on Dec. 17th,” via Jesse Newell and Hunter Woodall of the Kansas City Star.

Bragg was recently suspended for one game after a misdemeanor battery arrest. The Star also reported that Bragg was accused of battery in September for slamming a door on a woman’s arm, but no charges were filed due to insufficient evidence.

There is no indication of how long Bragg’s suspension will last, but given that it happened abruptly immediately before a huge non-conference tilt against Kentucky,it ssems like there was significant reason for it to happen.

