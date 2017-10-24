Bill Self had funny encounter with stranger in elevator

Kansas head coach Bill Self apparently isn’t as well known as you might think.

Chris Williams of GoCyclones.com shared a funny story on Tuesday about how he was in the elevator with Self and a stranger when the stranger turned to Self and asked him what he did for a living.

Elevator story: It’s me, Bill Self & another guy. Other guy to Self: “So what do you do for a living?” Self: “I work for the university." — Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) October 24, 2017

Well, I suppose that 504 wins, seven Big 12 tournament titles, two Final Four appearances, and a national championship in 14 years and counting coaching the basketball team does technically count as working for the university. Perhaps the guy might have recognized Self by his dance moves instead.

Image via Kansas Jayhawks on YouTube