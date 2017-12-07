Bill Self has funny quote about Kansas fans leaving early during upset loss

Kansas lost its first game of the season on Wednesday night in a stunner against unranked Washington, and the lack of effort from the Jayhawks inspired many fans to hit the exits early. Had Bill Self been watching the game from the stands, he probably would have done the same.

Following the 74-65 loss, Self said his No. 2-ranked team “got what they deserved.” When he was asked about fans leaving the Sprint Center early, he said he doesn’t blame them for needing a drink.

Good line from Bill Self after KU's upset loss to Washington that had fans leaving Sprint Center early: "That effort tonight, if I had paid to see that I'd have wanted something to drink over at Power & Light, long before 2 minutes left." — Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) December 7, 2017

For those who don’t get the reference, the Sprint Center is located in a dining, shopping and nightlife area known as the Power & Light District in Kansas City.

No one wants to see their team lose, so you can’t blame some Jayhawks fans for calling it an early night on a Wednesday. We know how badly leaving early has worked out for some fans in the past, but it’s tough to watch a poor effort in the eighth game of the college basketball season. Give Self credit for being down to earth about that.