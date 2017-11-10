Bill Walton rips UCLA players on telecast for shoplifting arrest

Bill Walton said his piece on Saturday about UCLA’s basketball players being arrested in China for shoplifting, and he did not hold back.

Walton, who was a legend as a UCLA player, was on the call for ESPN’s telecast of the Bruins’ season-opener against Georgia Tech in China. As the game tipped off, the former Bruin ripped the three UCLA players who were arrested for allegedly shoplifting.

Bill Walton apologizes in behalf of " the entire human race" for LiAngelo Ball and his teammates stealing sunglasses in China pic.twitter.com/O7VluvbRsU — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 11, 2017

The highlight was when Walton apologized on behalf of the human race.

Sheehs, Bill, that’s pretty darn harsh. But he’s not wrong; what the UCLA players did was stupid, wrong, foolish, and embarrassing. They’re lucky to get off with just being under a house arrest of sorts.