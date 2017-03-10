Bob Knight hopes administrators who fired him are ‘all dead’

Bob Knight still has very hard feelings over how his tenure at Indiana ended.

Nearly two decades after he was fired for alleged mistreatment of players, Knight appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday, and he rather bluntly told Patrick that he has no plans to ever return to the university – and hopes the administrators who were in charge at the time of his firing are no longer walking the earth.

“Well, I think I’ve always really enjoyed the fans. I always will,” Knight said, via Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. “On my dying day, I will think about how great the fans at Indiana were. And as far as the hierarchy at Indiana University at that time, I have absolutely no respect whatsoever for those people. With that in mind, I have no interest in ever going back to that university. I hope they’re all dead.”

When Patrick noted that some of them were, Knight added “Well, I hope the rest of them go.”

If you believe the stories that have been told about Knight, he had to go. He’ll never believe that, though, and it sounds like he’ll never forgive Indiana for how his time there ended.