Bobby Hurley dismisses Louisville rumors

Bobby Hurley is not going anywhere, or so he says.

Hurley is one of the hottest names in coaching after getting Arizona State off to a 9-0 start. Following a road win at Kansas, the Sun Devils are even receiving some votes for No. 1.

The former Duke point guard is clearly an up-and-coming coach, so his name has come up in connection with a prominent vacancy — Louisville. But he says he is not interested in leaving Tempe.

During our radio interview, Bobby Hurley discounted any chances he'd leave ASU for Louisville: "I know this is where I want to be. I have no issues saying that, 100 percent." — Dan Bickley (@danbickley) December 12, 2017

“I know this is where I want to be. I have no issues saying that, 100 percent,” Hurley told hosts Dan Bickley and Arizona Sports’ Vince Marotta on the “Bickley and Marotta” show on 98.7 FM Tuesday.

Hurley, 46, only went 30-35 in his first two seasons at ASU, but now he really seems to have the Sun Devils humming thanks to some seniors stepping up and the addition of a few key recruits. Expect his name to continue surfacing for big coaching jobs as long as he continues to do well.