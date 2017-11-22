Brian Bowen learned of end of Louisville career on Twitter

Brian Bowen’s decision to play for Louisville has really proven to be a bad one, and he’ll be left with a particularly bad taste in his mouth after Wednesday’s events.

Louisville announced Wednesday that Bowen, the top recruit who was at the center of the payment scandal that ultimately took out Cardinals athletic director Tom Jurich and coach Rick Pitino, would never play for the school and would be allowed to transfer.

The news gets worse — according to Bowen’s lawyer, the school didn’t bother to personally inform him of the decision, and he learned about it on social media.

Brian Bowen found out about the news his Louisville career was over via twitter, his lawyer Jason Setchen told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) November 22, 2017

Bowen had been cleared by the FBI, but Louisville’s internal investigation must have turned up something they were not comfortable with. If true, though, it’s a pretty weak move to not bother telling him themselves.