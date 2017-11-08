Report: Bruce Pearl could be fired for not cooperating with Auburn investigation

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl could find his job in jeopardy over his refusal to cooperate with the school’s investigation into the basketball program.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Paula Lavigne reported Wednesday that Pearl is currently refusing to cooperate with the school’s ongoing internal investigation stemming from federal bribery and corruption charges brought against former assistant Chuck Person.

The school, which has retained a law firm for the investigation, has told Pearl that his job could be in jeopardy if he does not speak to attorneys — which he has refused to do thus far.

As FBI agents confiscated his electronics, the investigation has been unable to deduce whether or not Pearl was involved in any wrongdoing. A decision on the coach will likely be made within a week or two.

Auburn has taken the allegations very seriously, but Pearl — who was once hit with a show-cause penalty for NCAA violations he committed at Tennessee — does not appear to be treating them with the same seriousness.