Bryce Alford defends Lonzo Ball: ‘He gets a rep he doesn’t deserve’

Lonzo Ball is more of a household name because of his father’s brash personality than he is for his basketball ability, and one of Ball’s former UCLA teammates feels that is not right.

Bryce Alford, UCLA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made and the son of head coach Steve Alford, was asked about some of the negative attention the Ball family has received in recent months. He described it as “unfair” to Lonzo.

Former UCLA guard Bryce Alford shares his perspective on LaVar Ball's outspoken nature during Lonzo Ball's time with Bruins. pic.twitter.com/HQPSnyGDQ7 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 29, 2017

Lonzo has managed to keep his name out of headlines for the wrong reasons despite all of the ridiculous things his father has said. Some players would lose their cool over the questions he gets asked, but the younger Ball hasn’t let that happen.

LaVar, on the other hand, has done everything from declare himself a better 1-on-1 basketball player than Michael Jordan to having awkward heated exchanges with TV personalities. As Alford alluded to, a lot of that has led to resentment toward Lonzo. It’s understandable if you disagree with Lonzo’s refusal to work out with certain teams before the NBA Draft, but he is still arguably the best player in his class. The Los Angeles Lakers, who have the No. 2 overall pick, seem like they’re willing to ignore LaVar’s antics.