Bryce Alford has hilarious response to taunts

Bryce Alford had a good response Saturday to the opposing fans taunting him.

The UCLA senior had another strong game for the Bruins during the team’s 83-82 road win over Utah on Saturday. During the game, Alford, whose father Steve coaches UCLA, heard some taunts from the Utes fans.

"Daddy's boy!" chants after Bryce Alford drains a deep three-pointer. UCLA and Utah are tied at 12. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) January 14, 2017

After the game, Alford responded via Twitter:

Also, the "daddy's boy" chant is weak. I'm a momma's boy get your facts straight — Bryce Alford (@balford20) January 15, 2017

It’s easy to talk when you’ve earned the right like Alford has.

Alford blew up for 37 points on 9-for-14 shooting on threes in Thursday’s win over Colorado. He scored 15 against Utah and is averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 47 percent on threes.

Some may downplay his achievements because he is the son of the head coach, but there is little doubt that Alford belongs on the No. 4-ranked Bruins. He’s put together a very strong career at UCLA.