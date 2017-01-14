Ad Unit
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Bryce Alford has hilarious response to taunts

January 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Bryce Alford dad

Bryce Alford had a good response Saturday to the opposing fans taunting him.

The UCLA senior had another strong game for the Bruins during the team’s 83-82 road win over Utah on Saturday. During the game, Alford, whose father Steve coaches UCLA, heard some taunts from the Utes fans.

After the game, Alford responded via Twitter:

It’s easy to talk when you’ve earned the right like Alford has.

Alford blew up for 37 points on 9-for-14 shooting on threes in Thursday’s win over Colorado. He scored 15 against Utah and is averaging 17.9 points per game while shooting 47 percent on threes.

Some may downplay his achievements because he is the son of the head coach, but there is little doubt that Alford belongs on the No. 4-ranked Bruins. He’s put together a very strong career at UCLA.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus