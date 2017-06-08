Ad Unit
Thursday, June 8, 2017

Chris Holtmann reportedly favorite for Ohio State job

June 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chris Holtmann

The news on Ohio State’s coaching search has been moving rapidly.

First it was reported the team was interested in the Chicago Bulls’ Fred Hoiberg, then Creighton’s Greg McDermott was the next target, and now it’s being reported that Chris Holtmann is the favorite to land the Buckeyes job:

Holtmann, 45, has been the head coach at Butler since 2014. He has gone 70-31 in three seasons with the Bulldogs, reaching the NCAA Tournament all three years, and the Sweet Sixteen last season.

Prior to Butler, Holtmann was the head coach at Gardner-Webb.

Ohio State is looking for a new coach after Thad Matta stepped down on Monday.


