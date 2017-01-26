Coach K reportedly bans Duke players from locker room, wearing team gear

Mike Krzyzewski is disgusted with what he has seen from his team since the Duke coach took a leave of absence to undergo back surgery, and he has decided to take some drastic measures to send a message.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman and Dana O’Neil, Coach K called a meeting at his house Tuesday night — the day after Duke’s 84-82 home loss to NC State — and informed his players that they have been temporarily banned from using the school’s locker room. They have also been forbidden from wearing any Blue Devils apparel around campus.

“He wasn’t happy,” a source told ESPN. “Especially after the loss to NC State.”

Sources told Goodman and O’Neil that Krzyzewski has instituted similar bans in the past to send a message to his players and that they will not be lifted “until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program.”

The players reportedly held a players-only meeting after Coach K dismissed them from his home, and one person believes dramatic motivational tactics are not going to solve the problems of a team that has lost three of its last four games.

“He needs to do more than just take away their jerseys,” the source told ESPN. “There are bigger issues that need to be addressed.”

The Blue Devils were the top-ranked team in the country coming into the year, but they have struggled since Coach K left to have his surgery. In addition to being frustrated with their play, Krzyzewski can’t be happy with some of the extracurriculars that have gone on, particularly with Grayson Allen tripping opponents even after he served a suspension (video here).

Duke’s next game at 12-8 Wake Forest on Saturday.