Coach K calls victory over Clemson Duke’s ‘best win’

Coach K sees some positive signs from his Duke Blue Devils. In fact, he called Saturday’s win over Clemson the team’s “best win” of the season.

Here’s what the Duke head coach had to say after his team held off Clemson late to win 64-62.

"This was our best win," K says. "You had a really good Clemson team and you had human nature, man." — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) February 11, 2017

"I'm not saying we're a great team, but we're a team, and we're getting better. And we've been very tough," K says of the last few weeks — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) February 11, 2017

Duke is now 20-5 and has won five in a row, including victories at Notre Dame and against rival North Carolina. That’s a big improvement from their stretch in January where they lost three of four, including defeats at Florida State and Louisville.

Coach K has now been back for three games — all wins — since returning from back surgery. Between his absence and Grayson Allen’s infamous trips of opponents, it’s been a long season for Duke, but one that is getting back on track.

