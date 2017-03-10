Coach K: Grayson Allen is ‘back to being a great player’

Duke pulled off a big win over rival North Carolina on Friday at the ACC Tournament, and Grayson Allen was a big reason why.

The Blue Devils guard scored 18 points thanks to 5 of 6 shooting on 3-pointers. He helped Duke to pull away in the second half and win 93-83.

Coach K liked what he saw from Allen so much that he says his former team captain is “back to being a great player.”

“Grayson’s back to being a great player,” Mike Krzyzewski said in an interview with ESPN after the game. “Our kids have guts, and we beat a great team. … My guys are playing lights out, and with great courage.”

Duke is now 26-8 after the win and has reached the finals of the conference tournament. This hot run has them set up to receive a strong seed in the NCAA Tournament.

With Allen coming around to the way he played in the early and middle part of the season, the Blue Devils could be at full strength at the most important time of the season.