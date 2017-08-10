Coach K needs knee surgery, Duke to cancel trip to Dominican Republic

Duke basketball is having a change of plans due to the health of their coach.

Legendary Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced in a video on Thursday that he will be undergoing knee replacement surgery and that the team will thus be cancelling a trip to the Dominican Republic.

A message from Coach K … pic.twitter.com/nJLa6QFNw7 — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) August 10, 2017

The 70-year-old Krzyzewski also missed time last season due to a surgery on his back. Rob Dauster of NBC Sports notes that this latest procedure will be Krzyzewski’s sixth in the last 16 months.

The Blue Devils are coming off an up-and-down 2016-17 campaign where they finished fifth in the ACC and lost in NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32. They will be running it back this season with another top recruiting class in tow, but the health of their head coach is obviously the No. 1 priority.