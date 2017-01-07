Connar Tava weighs in on Grayson Allen tripping him

The latest Grayson Allen trip victim has weighed in on the controversial actions of the Duke guard.

Connar Tava, a senior forward for Boston College, sent a few tweets about the incident after his squad lost to the Blue Devils 93-82 on Saturday.

Tava noted the pattern of Allen’s repeated trips:

He also cracked a self-deprecating joke about the matter:

@arich_22 @BarstoolBigCat @clubtrillion if it wasn't for my high level athleticism I woulda went down — Connar Tava (@megacon_2) January 7, 2017

Late in the first half of the game, Allen was trying to fight through a screen and kicked his leg behind him at Tava (video here). The incident came in Allen’s second game back from a suspension for tripping an Elon player in late December.

Duke was heavily criticized for the brevity of Allen’s suspension given his history of tripping opponents, which also was under scrutiny last season.

H/T The Spun