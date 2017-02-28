Derek Willis proposes to girlfriend Keely Potts on Senior Night

Tuesday’s Senior Night in Lexington was a night to remember for Kentucky senior Derek Willis.

Willis decided to pop the question to his girlfriend Keely Potts during pregame introductions, and she said yes.

Here are videos and photos from the proposal:

Video, Derek Willis proposes to his girlfriend at Senior Night. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/49OTfTcfV2 — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) March 1, 2017

Senior Night at Kentucky complete with a marriage proposal from Derek Willis. #BBN pic.twitter.com/0gMvaoRlo8 — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) March 1, 2017

ESPN’s Kaylee Hartung later reported that Willis and Potts have been dating for about three years, and Willis was thinking about proposing on Senior Night for a while. What’s surprising is that Willis kept his plans a secret and didn’t tell his teammates about what was going down until just before the introductions. His teammates went crazy about the news and were seen celebrating on the bench.

Now that’s how to do Senior Night.