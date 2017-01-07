Ad Unit
Saturday, January 7, 2017

Dillon Brooks ejected for kicking opponent (Video)

January 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Dillon Brooks

Oregon star Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Ducks’ game against Washington State on Saturday for kicking an opponent after missing a shot.

Brooks was on the ground after missing a shot in traffic near the basket and kicked his leg up at Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson’s crotch.

Brooks, who had seven points in six-plus minutes of action, was ejected after being assessed a flagrant 2 foul on the play.

To think: This is the same player Coach K lectured last season. He’d probably be congratulated and promoted to team captain at Duke for such a play.


