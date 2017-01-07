Dillon Brooks ejected for kicking opponent (Video)

Oregon star Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Ducks’ game against Washington State on Saturday for kicking an opponent after missing a shot.

Brooks was on the ground after missing a shot in traffic near the basket and kicked his leg up at Cougars forward Josh Hawkinson’s crotch.

Here's the video of Dillon Brooks' Flagrant 2 foul that resulted in ejection w/replay. Does it look intentional to you? #GoDucks #UOvsWSU pic.twitter.com/x109zkR4UZ — Mike Skow (@MikeKEZI9) January 8, 2017

Brooks, who had seven points in six-plus minutes of action, was ejected after being assessed a flagrant 2 foul on the play.

To think: This is the same player Coach K lectured last season. He’d probably be congratulated and promoted to team captain at Duke for such a play.